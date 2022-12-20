DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

