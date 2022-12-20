DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after acquiring an additional 293,664 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 277,549 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,118,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 243,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 226,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.