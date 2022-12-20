DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,787 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,804,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,842 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at $149,027,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.