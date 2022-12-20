DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,756,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after buying an additional 201,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 144,976 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 387,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 66,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 40,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandi Kendall purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $35,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,765. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,350 shares of company stock worth $116,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRGY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

