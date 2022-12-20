DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

