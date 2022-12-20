DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,823 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

