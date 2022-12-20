DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 2,055 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.