DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.