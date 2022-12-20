DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 4,964 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,069 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Trimble by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,875,000 after buying an additional 554,794 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 13,579.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after buying an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.