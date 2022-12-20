DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

