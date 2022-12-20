DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 101,102 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 101,102 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

