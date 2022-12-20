DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 12,802 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,793 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after buying an additional 686,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,175,000 after buying an additional 1,023,306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,067,000 after buying an additional 125,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.99) to GBX 1,550 ($18.83) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.04) to GBX 1,535 ($18.65) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.08) to GBX 1,600 ($19.44) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

