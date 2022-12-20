DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 179 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

