DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 216 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $67.23 and a one year high of $117.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.