DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,079 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,906 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 67,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 199,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UCON opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

