DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,065 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $300,591,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.