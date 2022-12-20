DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 548 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.