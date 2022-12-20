DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 785 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 53.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 102,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

