DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $198,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.04 and a 200 day moving average of $253.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

