DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in MSCI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $461.94 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $623.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $470.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The company had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.40.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

