David B. Gendell Buys 1,500 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) Director David B. Gendell purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of IESC opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IES by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IES by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IES by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IES by 25.8% during the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

