Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DK. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Delek US from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Delek US from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.42.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Delek US by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Delek US by 24.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 844,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after buying an additional 164,468 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

