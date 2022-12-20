Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Citigroup

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 299.27 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

