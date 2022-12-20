Derek Andersen Sells 10,513 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Derek Andersen sold 1,716 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $20,214.48.
- On Monday, October 17th, Derek Andersen sold 374 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $4,001.80.
Snap Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.
Institutional Trading of Snap
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Snap by 8.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 19.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 6.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Snap to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.