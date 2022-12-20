Derek Andersen Sells 10,513 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Derek Andersen sold 1,716 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $20,214.48.

On Monday, October 17th, Derek Andersen sold 374 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $4,001.80.

Snap Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Snap by 8.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 19.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 6.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Snap to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

