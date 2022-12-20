Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. Analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.