Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of DFFN stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. Analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
