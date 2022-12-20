Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $99.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,436,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $6,633,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

