DigitalBridge Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,411 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 592% compared to the average volume of 637 put options.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 163,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.