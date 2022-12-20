Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Stephens increased their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day moving average is $100.84. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

