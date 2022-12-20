DISH Network Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 25,566 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the typical volume of 12,100 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. Barclays dropped their price target on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of DISH opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in DISH Network by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after buying an additional 771,322 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,282 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.