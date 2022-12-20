DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 12,465 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:GXO opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.