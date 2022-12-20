DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 12,609 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,149.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $234,157.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

