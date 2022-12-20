DNB Asset Management AS Buys 239 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Raymond James by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,094 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Raymond James by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 108,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,693 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

NYSE RJF opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

