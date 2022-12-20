DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,600 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

