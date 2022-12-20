DNB Asset Management AS Buys 4,057 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

