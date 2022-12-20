DNB Asset Management AS Buys Shares of 132,580 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 132,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARA. Barclays lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.
Paramount Global Price Performance
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.
Paramount Global Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
See Also
