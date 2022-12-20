DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Catalent by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $129.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

