DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 84.4% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $37,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
