DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average is $174.61. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.79 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

