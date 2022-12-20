DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Rollins by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.55 million. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,813,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,895,089. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

