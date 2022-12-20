DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,833 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Splunk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Splunk by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,844 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Splunk to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insider Activity

Splunk Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $150.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.