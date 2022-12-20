DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,130,000 after purchasing an additional 175,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.33.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

