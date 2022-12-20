DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after buying an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 452.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2,629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,290,000 after purchasing an additional 676,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

