DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.04.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 433,459 shares of company stock worth $21,937,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.00.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

