DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Trimble by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Trimble by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Trimble stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.90.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

