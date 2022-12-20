DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.82 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,797 shares of company stock worth $1,582,640 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

