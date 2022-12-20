DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,478 shares of company stock valued at $488,911. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDDY opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

