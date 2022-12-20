DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

