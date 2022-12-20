DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,333,000 after purchasing an additional 274,095 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,360,000 after buying an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,261 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,864,000 after acquiring an additional 78,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,204,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

