DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $123.26 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.60.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $1,271,198. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

