DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after acquiring an additional 793,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,177 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V.F. Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $76.61.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

